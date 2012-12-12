New Orleans Saints Player Suspensions Overturned

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue has vacated the suspensions of the New Orleans Saints Defensive players involved in “Bounty Gate.” Current commissioner Roger Goodell asked Tagliabue to oversee the appeals of the four players, Jonathan Vilma, Will Smith, Scott Fujita and Anthony Hargrove after they were suspended for allegedly participating in pay for hits program that included a bounty to injure Brett Favre.

While Tagliabue found that the players “engaged in conduct detrimental to the league” he vacated the suspensions because, in a sense, the punishments did not fit the crime.

Saints Jonathan Vilma, who was given a one-year suspension, issued the following statement on the matter.

“I’m pleased that Paul vacated the suspensions. If (U.S. District) Judge (Ginger) Berrigan allows, I now look forward to pursuing my defamation suit against Roger Goodell.”

While the worst is behind for some of the players, this feels far from over.

GET THE FULL STORY AT ESPN.COM

More of the latest Sports news on TheUrbanDaily:

Manny Pacquiao KO’d In Sixth Round By Marquez [VIDEO]

Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Brown Dead, Teammate Josh Brent Charged

6 Softest NBA Team Names

Also On The Urban Daily: