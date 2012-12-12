Former Wrestler Tony Atlas Pays Women To Stomp On His Face [VIDEO]

To be a professional wrestler you have to either like pain or have a high tolerance for it. In the case of former WWE star Tony Atlas, it’s a bit of both.

While there is a whole lot of fakeness going on in the WWE ring, Atlas keeps it real with his punishments, paying women to stomp him in the face and punch him for pleasure.

Atlas told TMZ, “I, Tony ‘Mr. USA’ Atlas, WWE Hall of Famer, am free to be me. And there is nothing greater on this Planet Earth than to get kicked and punched in the face by a big-footed girl.”

The 68 year old Atlas was a tag team partner of the Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Watch the footage below if that’s your thing. No judgements.

Here is another clip of Atlas in action for those not familiar with the WWE Hall Of Famer:

