CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Young Jeezy Drops ‘It’s Tha World’ Cover Art & Tracklist

Leave a comment

Atlanta trap rapper Young Jeezy is hard at work on new material for his fans. While we wait, Jeezy is giving us a mixtape to tide us over until his next album. Jeezy dropped the tracklist and cover artwork to his new mixtape It’s Tha World.

While Rick Ross threatens to choke him, Jeezy remains unaffected by the drama being brought on by the rotund rhymer. Jeezy would rather focus on collaborating with artists like 2 Chainz, YG, Birdman, and Lil Boosie.

Download your copy of the mixtape when Jeezy.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

12 Days Of Chris Brown

Skillz Retires With “Thoughts Become Things” Tracklist

Raekwon Asks “Who Shot Ya” In New Freestyle [NEW MUSIC]

Young Jeezy

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close