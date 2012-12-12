Young Jeezy Drops ‘It’s Tha World’ Cover Art & Tracklist

Atlanta trap rapper Young Jeezy is hard at work on new material for his fans. While we wait, Jeezy is giving us a mixtape to tide us over until his next album. Jeezy dropped the tracklist and cover artwork to his new mixtape It’s Tha World.
While Rick Ross threatens to choke him, Jeezy remains unaffected by the drama being brought on by the rotund rhymer. Jeezy would rather focus on collaborating with artists like 2 Chainz, YG, Birdman, and Lil Boosie.
Download your copy of the mixtape when Jeezy.
