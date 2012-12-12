CLOSE
Ice-T Tells Folks To Mind Their Business, Out On Town With Coco

Ice-T and Coco seem to have put the uncomfortable business of her inappropriate photos behind them. The couple was spotted hanging out in New York City looking as cozy as two bullets in a clip dressed in black.

Ice-T emphasized on Twitter that he is handling his own marital business and offered a breakfast of  blood engorged phalluses to anyone with an opinion on his wife.

Ah, love.

