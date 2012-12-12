Ice-T Tells Folks To Mind Their Business, Out On Town With Coco

Ice-T and Coco seem to have put the uncomfortable business of her inappropriate photos behind them. The couple was spotted hanging out in New York City looking as cozy as two bullets in a clip dressed in black.

Ice-T emphasized on Twitter that he is handling his own marital business and offered a breakfast of blood engorged phalluses to anyone with an opinion on his wife.

RELATED: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Apologizes For Flirtatious Flicks [PHOTOS]

Everyone with opinions about MY personal life.. Can 'Eat a Hot Bowl of Dicks' Check YOUR bitch. —

ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 11, 2012

Ah, love.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: