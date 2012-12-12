Kobe Bryant On Lakers: “We’re Playing Terrible Basketball” [VIDEO]

The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble. The one-time Western Conference power house made several big acquisitions in the off-season raising expectations for a run at an NBA title. However, the team lost their first four games, fired their coach and have limped to a 9 and 13 record, including an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night.

Team veteran Kobe Bryant spoke with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about the state of his team and what he thinks of his new coach Mike D’Antoni and whether Dwight Howard will stay with the Lakers.

Part 1

“We’re playing terrible basketball…”

Part 2

“I’m a bit of a psycho path…I hope that my [teammates] are feeling determined and not discouraged..”

Part 3

“I think Pau Gasol is the key to the whole thing…”

Part 4

“I’m very demanding…I drive a hard bargain…”

On his retirement, Kobe says that it’s possible that he could call it a career when his contract with The Lakers is up.

