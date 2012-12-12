Taye Diggs Reveals “Best Man” Sequel Details [VIDEO]

After 13 years, fans of “The Best Man” movie are finally being treated to a sequel. HipHollywood caught up with cast member Taye Diggs at the SAG Awards nominations and he spoke a little about the gang getting back together.

It seems like for now he isn’t the one getting married, which doesn’t mean he isn’t already married, but what happened with he and Sanaa Lathan’s character, Robin? Didn’t he propose to her at the end? We wanna know!

