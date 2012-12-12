How Sean Price Stole Christmas [NSFW VIDEO]

Sean Price gives The Holiday season a big “Bah-Humbug” with his remix of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” produced by Khrysis. Between this, The Hellpit Faeries and DMX’s rendition of “Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer” a hip-hop Christmas (or anti-Christmas?) album is way overdue.

This is hilarious but don’t play it at work (language).

More Christmas and Holiday cheer on TheUrbandaily:

