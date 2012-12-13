Diddy: Mr. Steal Your Valet

In times of crisis, Diddy will do whatever it takes to make sure the job gets done. Case in point, the mogul reportedly personally going out in search of valet drivers. It seems a recent bash at his high saddity home on Miami’s Star Island (I aspire) didn’t have enough workers on hand, so Puff got in a golf cart to find bodies.

Page Six reports:

Diddy‘s bash at his Miami Star Island home Saturday night was so packed, the hip-hop mogul found himself short on valets, and he personally popped next door to see if he could poach some from another Art Basel bacchanal. Spies say Diddy arrived “driving a golf cart to coerce the valets” at a Niche Media fete “a few doors down.” But the staff was too busy to lend a hand. Diddy’s party, hosted by Naomi Campbell, served as another 50th birthday toast for the model’s beau, Vladimir Doronin.

I guess it’s considered a bit trife, but can you imagine the tips you would’ve gotten working a Diddy-hosted party for a Russian billionaire?

