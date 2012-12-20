Katt Williams Slapped Target Employee For Using Racial Slur [VIDEO]

Comedian Katt Williams has been in the headlines for the past few weeks due to his erratic behavior. One of the most head-scratching incidents was Williams slapping a Sacramento Target employee. During a comedy show in Hollywood, Katt explained why he slapped the Target employee.

According to Williams, the Target worker caught a pimp slap to the face because he called the actor the n-word. Williams told the Hollywood audience, “This is what the dude at Target said … ‘Your assistant is already suing you, you p**sy ass n***er.” Katt Williams’ former assistant filed a five million dollar lawsuit against him claiming he punched her.

Williams went on to say he asked the guy incredulously if he actually called him the n-word. Once the Target employee confirmed what exactly he said, Katt dared him to say it again and when the guy said it for the second time, Williams popped him in the face.

Once finished recounting the story, Williams made mention that the same racist mess he was dealing with is what drove Dave Chappelle to leave show business. Chappelle famously walked away from his hit Comedy Central show after arguing with producers about a sketch he deemed racist.

What do you think about Katt Williams’ explanation about slapping the Target employee? Is he telling the truth or trying to spin a bad situation in his favor?

