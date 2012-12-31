What’s Your New Year’s Resolution? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s almost that time to ring in the New Year. A time honored tradition is to set a list of goals and resolutions for the next 365 so Mr. Mecc asked some rappers out on their grind, B-Hamp, Emilio Rojas and Tum Tum what they had planned for the coming year.

[ooyala code=”05bjl5NzodGKFR0jx-LLRVOsPrmD4X-m”]

Related:

Times Square New Year’s Eve Survival Guide

3 Tips On Survivng A Holiday Dinner With Your Ex

Holiday Survival Guide: How & When To Re-Gift [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10 Tips For Getting Your Drinks During The Holidays

Also On The Urban Daily: