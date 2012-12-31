Kim Kardashian Pregnant With Kanye West’s Baby

It appears that wearing those leather kilts has helped boost Kanye West’s sperm count. The Louis Vuitton Don made news hours before the ball drop by dropping a bomb one on his fans–his girlfriend Kim Kardashian is pregnant.

Yeezy made the announcement during a show at Revel in Atlantic city by ordering the music stopped so that the crowd could, “make noise for my baby mama.” The news was confirmed by family and friends, including Kim’s sister Khloe.

“Keeping secrets is hard with so many family members!,” she wrote. “Especially when you are so freaking excited!!!!! LOVE is everything!!!!”

Keeping secrets is hard with so many family members! Especially when you are so freaking excited!!!!! LOVE is everything!!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 31, 2012

This will be the first child for both of the stars who began dating publicly in April of 2012. Kardashian, who is still technically married to NBA player Kris Humphries, may want to expedite her divorce proceedings.

The unborn child already has several Twitter accounts, including @KimKsBaby, @Kimyefetus, @KanyeKimBaby and@KimKanyeBaby.

