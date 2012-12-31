Chad Johnson & Evelyn Lozada Reunited [PHOTOS]

Evelyn Lozada may have called her ex-husband Chad Johnson’s sex tape “boring,” but she just might be willing to make a better one with him.

According to Necolebitchie, the estranged couple was spotted hanging out in Miami recently, corroborating statements by Chad that the two were living together again in their Miami home.

The reality TV star and NFL wide out were married on July 4, 2012 in St. Maarten but split up a little more than a month later after Johnson allegedly treated his wife like a tackling dummy and head-butted her during an argument. Their divorce became final on September 19, 2012.

However, just a few days ago Lozada had an order of protection lifted against Johnson opening the door for them to be reunited.

Do you think they will remarry? Will they get their reality tv show back? Questions, questions. See more photos at Necolebitchie.com.

UPDATE:

Evelyn released a statement on her blog clearing up what was going on in this photo and the state of her relationship with Chad:

Hello Everyone! I wanted to wish you a happy and safe New Year and take time to address a few rumors and unanswered questions about last night. It seems as though things have gotten a wee bit out of control. I attended a dinner with Chad’s daughter, not only because I love baby girl like my own, but to support Chad and his fan appreciation dinner. While at the dinner, several photos popped up on the Internet of Chad and I holding hands, while in the process of blessing the food. The blogs made last night seem as though, we walked hand and hand into the restaurant announcing a reunion, which wasn’t the case. I care for Chad, we are friends and we love one another, however, we are still separated, not living under the same roof and working on ourselves because we have a long way to go. This is a normal and realistic process for anyone and I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I know God holds it and I’m taking things one day at a time. I appreciate the love from so many of you and right now I’m still working on becoming a better person. Chad and I are attending therapy separately, meeting with a Life Coach and trying to figure out how to work on our individual selves and navigate through this entire ordeal. I wanted you to hear this from me and only me because I would rather you know the truth, than assume. :) Let’s make tonight a safe and wonderful New Year and many blessings to you and yours for 2013! Please remember, don’t drink and drive. Love, Evelyn

RELATED:

Chad Johnson Admits To Making Sex Tape, Evelyn Calls It “Boring”

Ochocinco Gets Candid About Evelyn Lozada On ‘First Take’ [VIDEO]