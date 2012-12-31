63% Say They Will NOT Watch Shawty-Lo “Babies’ Mamas” Reality Show

When it was first announced that the Oxygen channel would be airing a reality show featuring rapper Shawty-Lo and ten of his babies mamas, there was a great deal of public outcry.

While there certainly were those who were eager to tune into the show, many others said that the program was a disgrace and on line petitions were drawn up to have the show cancelled.

The pilot, which has since been removed from the video player, featured Shawty Lo, his eleven children, their ten mothers and his 19 year old girlfriend all vying for his attention. It was the Frankenstein baby of “Flavor Of Love,” “Love & Hip-Hop” and “Sister Wives.”

In a poll conducted on TheUrbanDaily.com 63% of respondents said that they would not be watching “All My Babies’ Mamas” (2,453 votes). While only 20% (792) said that they would tune in, another 17% (669) said that they would watch, but not tell anyone.

America has demonstrated a voracious appetite for reality TV that is high on fights, drama and crude behavior. But just because there is an audience does it make it right? Which voice will the powers that be listen to? Stay tuned.

