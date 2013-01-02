Lil Flip Fighting Gun Charge, Shows Off License To Carry [PHOTO]

Rapper Lil Flip insists that it is not “Game Over” on his fight with the law over a recent arrest. The Houston-based artist was arrested in Louisiana on Christmas Eve after cops pulled him over for speeding. A search of his vehicle turned up marijuana and an AR-15 rifle.

However, Flip (real name Eric Weston) says that he has a license to carry the non-automatic weapon and that the “weed” cops found was nothing more than clove cigarettes.

Flip gave TMZ a photo of his Texas gun license, which he says his valid in Louisiana.

A court date has not been announced for Flip but he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

