9th Wonder Remixes Jay-Z’s “American Gangster” Album [DOWNLOAD]

Once upon a time you couldn’t walk down the virtual internet hallways without tripping over a Jay-Z remix album. But since Hola Hovito stopped releasing official a capellas to his albums the well has dried up the rainbow assortment of mash-ups.

However, that hasn’t stopped Grammy winning producer and Jay-Z collaborator 9th Wonder from revisiting one of Jay-Z’s more soulful releases in recent years, 2007’s “American Gangster.”

9th Wonder teamed up with TheNQM.com to release a remix project called “Black American Gangster” where the Harvard Fellow puts his latest spin on Jay-Z’s lyrics.

Peep the remix to “Sweet,” which uses the beat 9th crafted for Skyzoo’s “Metal Hearts.”, download the full mix HERE.

1.Pray(for Me)

2.American Dreamin’

3.Hello Brooklyn(Still Politics ft. Lil’ Wayne & The Stylistics)

4.No Hook ft. Curtis Mayfield

5.Sweet ft. The Love Unlimited Orchestra

6.I Know (What You Like) ft. Pharrell & The Jackson 5

7.Party Life ft. Kool & The Gang

8.Ignorant Sh*t ft. Beanie Sigel

9.Say Hello ft. Barry White & The Love Unlimited Orchestra

10.Success ft. Nas

11.Fallin’

12.Blue Magic ft. Curtis Mayfield

13.Black American Gangster

14.Blue Magic Revisited ft. Gwen McCrae

