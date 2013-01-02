9th Wonder Remixes Jay-Z’s “American Gangster” Album [DOWNLOAD]

Once upon a time you couldn’t walk down the virtual internet hallways without tripping over a Jay-Z remix album. But since Hola Hovito stopped releasing official a capellas to his albums the well has dried up the rainbow assortment of mash-ups.
However, that hasn’t stopped Grammy winning producer and Jay-Z collaborator 9th Wonder from revisiting one of Jay-Z’s more soulful releases in recent years, 2007’s “American Gangster.”
9th Wonder teamed up with TheNQM.com to release a remix project called “Black American Gangster” where the Harvard Fellow puts his latest spin on Jay-Z’s lyrics.
Peep the remix to “Sweet,” which uses the beat 9th crafted for Skyzoo’s “Metal Hearts.”, download the full mix HERE.
1.Pray(for Me)
2.American Dreamin’
3.Hello Brooklyn(Still Politics ft. Lil’ Wayne & The Stylistics)
4.No Hook ft. Curtis Mayfield
5.Sweet ft. The Love Unlimited Orchestra
6.I Know (What You Like) ft. Pharrell & The Jackson 5
7.Party Life ft. Kool & The Gang
8.Ignorant Sh*t ft. Beanie Sigel
9.Say Hello ft. Barry White & The Love Unlimited Orchestra
10.Success ft. Nas
11.Fallin’
12.Blue Magic ft. Curtis Mayfield
13.Black American Gangster
14.Blue Magic Revisited ft. Gwen McCrae
