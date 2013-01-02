Timbaland And Friends Spit “Party Anthem” Raps [NEW MUSIC]

Although the holidays are over and everyone is dragging themselves back to their work computers, producer Timbaland isn’t ready to give up the party life. Timbaland attempts to keep the party going with his latest unreleased track “The Party Anthem.”

The superproducer recruited some of his popular hip-hop friends to lend vocals. Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, and T-Pain all bring their own rambunctious energy to the song.

Listen to Timbaland’s unreleased banger below.

