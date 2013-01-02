CLOSE
STREAM: Jean Grae – “Dust Ruffle”

As the horizon of the new year approached, many people spent a little bit of time reflecting on their life’s journey. One of those people was Brooklyn MC Jean Grae.

Grae dropped a collection of unreleased tracks from the years 2004-2010. The album is titled Dust Ruffle and can be found on Grae’s Bandcamp page. When she announced the album on her Twitter, she made mention of her journey and growth as an artist.

Chart Jean Grae’s evolution from novice to seasoned in the ten song-album below.

jean grae

