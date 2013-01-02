STREAM: Jean Grae – “Dust Ruffle”

As the horizon of the new year approached, many people spent a little bit of time reflecting on their life’s journey. One of those people was Brooklyn MC Jean Grae.

Follow @theurbandaily

Grae dropped a collection of unreleased tracks from the years 2004-2010. The album is titled Dust Ruffle and can be found on Grae’s Bandcamp page. When she announced the album on her Twitter, she made mention of her journey and growth as an artist.

Chart Jean Grae’s evolution from novice to seasoned in the ten song-album below.

Go get Dust Ruffle: songs i found under my bed (from 2004-2010) to find all the hidden Jean Grae songs. http://t.co/NWYhavJF — Jean STFU Grae (@JeanGreasy) January 1, 2013

"Dust Ruffle" is such an interesting retrospective project, because I get to actually hear myself evolve from 2004-2010. Snapshots of life. — Jean STFU Grae (@JeanGreasy) January 2, 2013

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Timbaland And Friends Spit “Party Anthem” Raps [NEW MUSIC]

Mya Thanks Male Fans With Super Sexy New Video

Waka Flocka: Help Chief Keef, Don’t Bash Him! [VIDEO]