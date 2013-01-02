Samuel L. Jackson Tries To Make Interviewer Say N-Word [VIDEO]

In a recent interview about the controversial Quentin Tarantino film, Django: Unchained, Samuel L. Jackson is asked about the constant use of the N-word in the movie. Jackson refuses to answer the question unless the interviewer says the word. Watch the exchange below. Fast forward to the 13:55 mark.
