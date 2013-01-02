Son Of L.A. Clippers Owner Dead From Apparent Overdose

It’s a sad day for the family of the Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. His son Scott was found dead late Sunday night in California.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Division was dispatched to a residence that sits on the Pacific Coast Highway. Once authorities arrived to the location, they discovered the body of a man who was later identified as Scott Sterling.

According to the coroner, Sterling died of a possible drug overdose. However, the cause of death can’t be confirmed until a full autopsy is completed.

At this time, there aren’t any other details to report. We will keep you posted as more information is made available.

