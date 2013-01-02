Ravens Ray Lewis To Retire After Season [VIDEO]

After 17 seasons in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens All Pro linebacker Ray Lewis will retire from football after this season.

“I talked to my team today,” Lewis said Wednesday. “I talked to them about life in general. And everything that starts has an end. For me, today, I told my team that this will be my last ride.”

This Sunday Lewis will play his first game since tearing his triceps muscle almost two months ago. The contest against the Colts will be his last game in Baltimore.

“God is calling,” the 37-year-old Lewis said. “My children have made the ultimate sacrifice for their father for 17 years. I don’t want to see them do that no more. I’ve done what I wanted to do in this business, and now it’s my turn to give them something back.”

