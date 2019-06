Rapper Shawty-Lo has made headlines with the news of his reality show, “All My Babies Mamas” set to debut on The Oxygen Network. On the show Shawty-Lo introduces watchers to the ten women with whom he fathered eleven children.

The kids are:

Quanod, 20

Tyteanna, 19

Brittney, 19

Keke, 19

Kiana Hill

Carlos

Alexis Watson

Aja Thomas

India Watson

Sacaria Reed

Nala Perez

Meet their mothers below: