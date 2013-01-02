Lil Wayne Gets “Baked” Logo Tattooed On His Forehead [PHOTO]

In this week’s episode of ratchet-piece theater, rapper Lil Wayne has shown his love for the sport of skateboarding in a very permanent way.

Weezy F. kick pushed his way into 2013 with some new ink, the words “BAKED” stamped on his forehead. According to his site LWHQ, the tattoo is in homage to the Baker Skateboard company.

“I picked up the skateboard and I thought it would be a hobby, but it’s a lifestyle. You have to be fully committed. In order to be fully committed, you have to live that lifestyle. What these young kids say right now, you have to be about that life. I guess I’m about that life,” he said. “It’s kinda putting rap on the backburner, that’s all. Rap is taking backseat to skating. That’s alright. But I kind of feel I deserve that. … I think fans deserve some peace from me.”

Check a picture of the tattoo below, and head over to LWHQ to see more pictures of Lil Wayne’s face tattoos. Somewhere the girl who got DRAKE tattooed on her forehead is thinking, “hey, look what I’ve inspired.”

Spotted @HipHopDX