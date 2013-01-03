CLOSE
Rihanna’s First Ad For Barbados Tourism Authority [VIDEO]

Late last year, Rihanna was tapped by the Barbados Tourism Authority to help drive travel to her native country. In the first ad for the new campaign, the pop star and a really long weave show off both her and the Caribbean country’s best assets. Yes, see Rihanna played dominos while looking gorgeous. See Rih-Rih pet a horse while looking very attractive in the process. Also, see Rihanna jump and up down on the beach while looking very Rihanna-like. Yes, you know what that means, now go and ahead and watch it all below.

You’re welcome:

