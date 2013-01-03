Don’t Expect A Clothing Line From A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky might be known his style, but don’t expect him taking that notoriety and flipping it into a full-fledged clothing line. When hit with the prospect of launching his own line, the Harlem emcee told Hip Hop Wired, “I might collab with designers, but that sh-t corny.”

He added: “When rappers be doing that clothing line sh-t, that sh-t be corny man. That’s a slow reality show. Ya know how reality shows wash ni–as up. I feel that clothing line sh-t is just a slower reality show. That sh-t corny man.”

Well, that’ll probably offend a few.

Anyway, A$AP added: “I’m not no fashion designer. Just ‘cause I got good taste don’t mean that I know how to create it,” he added. “I feel that’s disrespectful. It’s just like record labels and sh-t. Just cause motherf-ckers know Hip-Hop doesn’t mean you know how to create it motherf-cker. Just cause you know it, don’t mean you know how to create it.”

