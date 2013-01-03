Trinidad Jame$ Wants To Work With Adele

As Trinidad Jame$ continues to enjoy his random rise in rap, he opens up to VIBE magazine about his dream collaborations.

“I really wanna work with Adele. She been dope forever and I feel like if I had a chance to do some music with her, it’ll be good but that’s just my opinion,” James told the magazine. Even if it wasn’t good, I would still listen to it by myself just so I could hear her voice and be like ‘I’m on a song with Adele.”

So I see Jesus co-authoring Joseline Hernadez’s memoir before that happens, but I will make one note: I can totally see Adele being into “All Gold Everything.”

