Common Readies EP, Mixtape, & New Album While Promoting Film

Despite it only being the third day of the new year, rapper/actor Common already has a number of projects waiting to be released. Besides promoting his new drama, LUV, Common is working on an EP, his first ever mixtape, and another album all set for release in 2013. Common told Jimmy Fallon all about it when he was a guest on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

According to Common, his EP will be coming out in the next couple of weeks to coincide with the release of LUV, which hits select theaters January 18th. In April, Common will drop his mixtape. Finally, music fans will have a new album from Common Sense by September.

Common told Fallon, ““I’m coming out with an EP at the end of this month that will be accompanying the movie LUV. And then I got a mixtape, my first mixtape I ever done in my life, will be coming out in April. And then an album in September.”

Are you hyped about all of the new music Common will be bestowing upon us in 2013? Sound off in the comments.

