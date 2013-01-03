Kendrick Lamar Drops Video For “Backseat Freestyle”

2012’s Rap Rookie of the Year, Kendrick Lamar is showing no signs of slowing down in the new year. K. Dot released a black-and-white visual for “Backseat Freestyle” of his acclaimed disc good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Kendrick takes viewers on a trip from his humble beginnings in Compton, California to the lavish jet-setting city of Paris. The clip cuts between Kendrick doing his thing and his “high as f**k” dad and the girl of his dreams named Sherane. After seeing Sherane dance, there’s really nothing else to enjoy but the song. Sherane took it over the top.

Be careful, this is most certainly going to be a wild ride.

