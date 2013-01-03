Williams Sisters Serve Up Dreams In New iPhone 5 Ad [VIDEO]

Ever dream about taking on Serena and Venus Williams at the same time? Well, you’re not alone. The marketing folks for Apple kept their tongues firmly in their cheeks with this new iPhone ad.

In the clip promoting the “Do Not Disturb” feature in iOS 6, a man is dreaming of playing ping-pong against the tennis champions and doesn’t want something like a bill collector calling to wake him. Cue Christopher Williams.

Spotted @Bossip

What do you think of the new ad featuring the Williams Sisters? Clever or Crass?

