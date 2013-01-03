Timbaland Becomes Investor Partner With 50 Cent & SMS Audio

Rapper/producer Timbaland is tossing his hat into the corporate ring. He recently joined SMS Audio and 50 Cent as an investor partner in the headphone and accessories company.

Reports are saying Timbaland won’t just be an investor partner, he will take a seat at the table of the board of directors. Tim will also be very hands on in the designing and engineering process of SMS Audio’s products.

When asked about his decision to join 50 Cent at SMS Audio, Timbaland said, “50 Cent has created an aspirational audio brand that produces the highest caliber of headphones on the market. I’m looking forward to working with 50 and being part of a company so eager to bring studio-quality sound to music fans all over the world.”

50 Cent couldn’t be happier at Timbaland’s involvement in the company. “As an entrepreneur in the music industry, I have great respect for Timbaland and his evolving role as a producer, artist and influencer,” 50 told reporters. “I welcome his expertise and guidance. Timbaland will be a huge asset to the SMS Audio team as we move forward with new and innovative audio products.”

You can help your community by purchasing the headphones. All of the online purchases made in the United States via SMS Audio’s website will help feed approximately 250 families who are in need through SMS Audio’s partnership with Feeding America.

