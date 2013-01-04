What Do Pharrell and Miley Cyrus Have In Common?

Ever wonder what Pharrell has in common with Miley Cyrus and Tyler, The Creator? Yeah, me neither, though after reading his explanation in a recent interview with Hypebeast, I have to admit it’s intriguing to hear how the three all came together to make music. Speaking of coming together to make music, Pharrell also discussed his N.E.R.D. bandmates and whether or not we can expect new music anytime soon. That response is less pleasing if you’re a fan.

Check out the excerpts:

What we all have in common is that we like new stuff, we like making music that doesn’t exist. That’s what Tyler has in common with me and what I have in common with Miley. Put it this way, he heard her music and next thing you know he’s in the picture with her. That’s not what you would expect, but that’s what I love doing: totally surprising people.

Any chance you guys getting back together for anything?

Oh man, I mean I’m N.E.R.D forever, so we’ll see.

Has your relationship changed with Chad and Shay since? Do you guys still get to hang out?

I barely get a chance to get to see them, I mean they’re all off doing their own things. They’re all extremely talented so a lot of their time is dedicated to their individual projects.