Zoe Saldana Is Single Again

For those who lust over Zoe Saldana, congratulations: She’s back on the market. According to the New York Post, she and actor Bradley Cooper have broken up for a second time. That means you have a chance, although if memory serves, if I were to break down Zoe’s dating choices in terms of chicken, if you’re the thigh or the drum, you might run into trouble. She seems more like a breast and wing kind of girl. This site is called The Urban Daily. Don’t even pretend you didn’t catch what I just said.

Meanwhile, here’s more from Page Six:

We’re told that the Queens-raised beauty and “The Hangover” star Cooper split up before the holidays, which they had planned to spend together. Saldana, 34, and Cooper, 37, originally dated for three months after filming “The Words” together and split in March last year, but they reconciled in September.

A source told us, “Zoe had planned to spend the holidays with Bradley and his family in Europe. They all were going to Paris, but things didn’t work out between them. Zoe spent New Year’s Eve with friends in Miami.”

