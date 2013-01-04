Naomi Campbell Beat Up By Parisian Thugs

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is notorious for attacking her revolving door of assistants. Well, karma has caught up with her. Campbell was mugged in Paris while trying to hail a cab.

According to various reports, Naomi was standing on a curb in Paris trying to hail a cab when she was attacked by a group of thugs. Campbell was knocked down and robbed for cash and valuables. Naomi has had her leg in a cast for the past month because a ligament was torn during the attack.

Campbell did report the attack to Parisian police. She believes the gang followed her through the streets because she was wearing expensive jewelry. Since the attack, Naomi Campbell has added more security personnel to her team.

Call me a jerk, but the first thing I thought when I heard this was, “She didn’t have a cell phone handy?”

