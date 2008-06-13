R. Kelly Found Not Guilty!

The Eddie Murphy and Shaggy defense seems to still work. In the face of video evidence that allegedly showed him having sex with a teenaged girl R. Kelly insisted that “it wasn’t me.” After deliberating for less than a day a jury agreed.

The Grammy award-winning singer and producer was facing 15 years in prison if convicted. Kelly, 41, and the now 23-year-old alleged victim denied they were the people on the video tape. Prosecutors had Lisa Van Allen testify that she had sex with both Kelly and the alleged victim when they were under age.

Defense attorneys insisted that R. Kelly has a large mole on his back and the man in the videotape had no such mole.

Throughout the month-long trial the prosecution team called upon 22 witnesses and the defense called 12 to the stand, including relatives of the alleged victim.

Cue the video…

