Nas’s “Untitled” Makes Early Debut

With Nas’s looming release, the “Nigg*r” movement is officially in full force. After eight months of unbelievable expectations and being the subject of more talk and press than Brangelina, Nas is set to drop Untitled on July 15th. And with a week left until it hits stores, the album has been leaked in its entirety and like Paul Wall supposedly once did, Nas has the Internet absolutely going nuts.

The first leaked track from the album, “Be a Nigg*r Too” (see the video below), came way back in April. On the track, Nas begged listeners to join him and be one with a word that’s been glorified for far too long. Nas claimed we were all nigg*rs in some regard, and the track’s hook was simply, “I’m a nigg*r/He’s a nigg*r/She’s a nigg*r/Would you like to be a nigg*r too?” Then came the leak of the similar sounding and closely themed “N.I.G.G.E.R.,” on which Nas begs his brethren to learn their self-worth as he raps about his own mind’s struggle over somber, string-heavy production.

Other highlights of the album include: the Mark Ronson-produced “Fried Chicken,” Fox News-bashing “Sly Fox,” Obama ode “Black President” and his self-conscious struggles on “Y’all my Niggas.”

While he certainly may have used some shock value tactics to get fans excited, there’s no denying Nas has made quality, thought-provoking music to create his best well rounded work to date. Nas is set to release the year’s biggest album – yes, even bigger than Wayne’s – and it is in turn the most important and the best. It’s been far too long since a commercial artist like Nas has released an album as mentally taxing and influential as Untitled, and Nas is the perfect person to discuss and delve into the meaning of the most unmentionable word in American society.

Even though a leak has sprung and the album is now just one click away, the release is more of an event than just another CD hitting the shelves. After downloading the album here simply because you can wait no longer, make sure you buy it. Whether you think hip-hop is boring and it needs resuscitation, or if you believe hip-hop is in a great place and Nas is simply utilizing shock value, you need to buy the album. Hell, even if you don’t listen to hip-hop, you need to buy the album. Untitled is a well-rounded classic, and for once, an album actually lives up to its tremendous hype.

Also On The Urban Daily: