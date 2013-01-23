Russell Simmons: I’m No Thief!

Russell Simmons is known for being a great businessman in the hip-hop industry. However, one of Simmons’ ex-business partners is accusing him of being shady. After having his name dragged through the mud for a few days, Russell Simmons finally responded to the accusations, calling his ex-partner Rasheed Young a “disgruntled employee.”

Rasheed Young is the former president of Run Athletics and threatened to sue Russell Simmons and his brother Rev Run. Young claims the Simmons brothers cheated him out of millions of dollars by secretly funneling money from run athletics into a separate account.

Russell Simmons denies all of Rasheed Young’s allegations. Simmons said, “[Rasheed] worked for me … I fought to keep his job … and I’m sorry he’s disgruntled, but that’s what happens. Anyone can say anything if a celebrity’s name’s attached to it … there’s nothing I can do about it … it’s false.”

Russell Simmons made sure to add, “We never stole any money from anybody.”

