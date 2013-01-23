Meek Mill Launches New App

If you ever thought you just didn’t have enough Meek Mill in your life, your dreams have just come true. The rapper has just launched his new mobile app, Dreams & Nightmares, as an accompaniment to his debut album.

In the app, which is available for both iPhone and Android devices, you will be able to take pics and add filters to them, just like Instagram, and that section is cleverly named “Meekstagram.” His latest album can also be streamed, as well as check out the latest concert dates. And if you want, you can even buy a Meek Mill shirt or two.

The app is available for both iPhone and Android and is free.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY!

Russell Simmons: I’m No Thief!

Beyoncé Talks Surrogacy Rumors, Explains Why She Is Now Filmed All The Time

Faith Evans On Biggie’s Son And Having No Beef With Lil’ Kim [VIDEO]