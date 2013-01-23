Joe Budden & Miss Mykie Of ‘106 & Park’ Discuss Putting In Work In Relationships [VIDEO]

Love is a many splendid thing. While it can be the very thing that breathes new life into your boring lonely person routine, it can also be the thing that destroys you when you find out it wasn’t true. But how does a relationship get to the place where it’s the only thing that really matters in your life? Relationships become serious through massive amounts of effort put in by both parties.

In the latest episode of BlogXilla‘s webshow “Friends With Benefits,” Xilla asks famed rapper and cast member of “Love & Hip-Hop” Joe Budden and one of the new hosts of “106 & Park” Miss Mykie their thoughts on putting in effort to build a relationship. Joe Budden agrees that effort is a big part in a relationship, but says sometimes women have an unrealistic expectation of what putting in effort is. At one point, Budden says times have changed so today’s standards of putting effort are totally different from the times your grandfather had to court your grandmother to get a date.

Check out the video below to see what Miss Mykie and BlogXilla had to say about putting in effort into a relationship.

