Naughty By Nature Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of “Hip-Hop Hooray”

Grammy award winning trio Naughty by Nature is dropping the first in a series of new remixes for the track “Hip-Hop Hooray” to commemorate the twenty years since its release on the album “Nineteen Naughty III.”

The crew from Jersey kick off a year of celebrating with a performance at the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT and will launch the official “Hip Hop Hooray” Tour in New York City on February 24th.

Naughty By Nature will be making a special appearance at the 6th Annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 1st where they will be backed by none other than The Roots. Additional dates have already been locked in with more to be added in the coming weeks.

Listen to the DJ Scene remix for “Hip Hop Hooray” below.

2013 marks the 20th anniversary for many great hip-hop albums released in 1993. Click through our gallery below and let us know which was your favorite!