Singer Bobby V Robbed At Gunpoint For Bentley [VIDEO]

R&B singer Bobby V was singing the blues earlier today. According to WSBTV in Atlanta, the “Mirror” singer was held at gunpoint and robbed of his luxurious Bentley in Atlanta last night.

Atlanta police detectives said Robert “Bobby” Wilson, better known by his stage name Bobby V, came out to his car on 14th Street and Spring Street when two males approached him with a gun and carjacked the singer. Police said an arrest has been made and V’s car has since been recovered.

Bobby V tweeted about the incident to his fans seeming very thankful that he was not harmed.

GOD saved me last night.. Thank u Lord life is so precious&we take it 4 granted!! Everything u wanna do, DO IT!pray&be thankful 4 wht u hav! — BOBBY V. (@BobbyV) January 23, 2013

One of the accused is 18-year-old Robert Unrico McFarland and the second is still at large. The Bentley was recovered at a nearby MARTA station.

Watch the news coverage here.

