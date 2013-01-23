Let It Go: 10 Reasons Beyonce Lip-Syncing Shouldn’t Matter

Whitney Houston did it. Jennifer Hudson did it. Even Janet Jackson does it. But for some reason the world spun of its axis when it was revealed that Beyonce did not sing the national anthem live at the 2013 Presidential Inauguration.

We’re not about to go monkey biscuits over a free performance, especially since she was singing over a recording of her own voice. And after 75 Million records sold we’ll forgive Bey wanting to preserve her pipes for The Super Bowl, but our peeps at HipHopWired have come up with 10 good reasons why everyone needs to chill!

