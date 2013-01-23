Fans Pick Kerry Washington For New Storm [POLL RESULTS]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

A few weeks ago TheUrbanDaily.com listed five women who we felt could fill the mutant shoes of Storm in the X-Men movie. Halle Berry has not committed to reprise her role as Ororo Munro so we threw some names into the ring and asked our readers to pick.

Asked to choose between Naomie Harris, Dana Gurira, Yaya DaCosta Alafia, Zoe Saldana and Kerry Washington, 35% of over 2,000 respondents chose the “Scandal” star to don the white wig and flex her mutant powers.

So can Olivia Pope go from fixing D.C. politicians to fixing the world? And can she get Huck (Guillermo Diaz) to come along for the ride as Deadpool ? We know how efficient he is with removing threats.

