Nas Ready To Try Another Collaboration With Frank Ocean

As previously reported, Nas is already working on his new album. Speaking with MTV News, Nas would like to once again collaborate with Frank Ocean — only this time he wants to make certain the song sees completion. Nas explained last summer to the New York Times that the two worked on a song entitled “No Such Thing as White Jesus”, but unfortunately the digital files for the song were lost. Now, Nas tells MTV, “I would love to reconnect with Frank Ocean.”

Maybe they can call it “Biracial Buddha.”

Meanwhile, check the clip below:

