Shawty Lo Says Cancelled Reality Series Has “Offers On The Table” Elsewhere

Shawty Lo’s All My Babies Mamas may no longer be airing on the Oxygen network, but that doesn’t mean the show may not ultimately find its way on TV. Speaking with TMZ, the rapper says, “There are offers on the table.” I’m thinking VH1, WeTV, and maybe OWN.

Obviously aware that no matter where the show may end up, controversy will follow, Shawty did add: “I take pride in having been actively present in all my children’s lives — and I understand my family doesn’t represent the typical American family, but it’s my family and it works for us.”

Bill Cosby remains unamused.

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Who is Sloane Stephens? 5 Facts You (Probably) Didn’t Know

Singer Bobby V Robbed At Gunpoint For Bentley [VIDEO]

Naughty By Nature Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of “Hip-Hop Hooray”

Also On The Urban Daily: