Pusha T Scheduled To Perform At Coachella Music Festival

The many different factions of music fans are set to experience a weekend of a lifetime in April when it’s time for Coachella Music Festival. Recently, it was announced Pusha T would be performing at the desert music festival. Along with Pusha T, Wu-Tang Clan is set to reunite during the three-day show.

G.O.O.D. Music’s lyrical blow dealer is the only member of Kanye West‘s stable of artists to appear at Coachella. 2 Chainz will also make an appearance. at the festival that lasts for two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Wu-Tang Clan, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz are in great company this year. Some of the other acts performing are Janelle Monae and Theophilus London. Succeeding Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as headliners are The Stone Roses, Blur, Phoenix, and legendary band Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Tickets for the festival taking place April 12-14 and April 19-21 are on sale now. You can purchase them at the Coachella website. Check out the full line-up below.

