“The Wire” Actor Releases HIV Awareness Song

He might have played Poot on the HBO hit “The Wire,” but now actor Tray Chaney is trying his hand in music. He just released an HIV awareness song called “LIVE.”

He believes that making the song is his “calling in life,” according to MTV UK, and he hopes that “LIVE” will help those who are affected by the disease. He had an interview with MTV Staying alive, Cheny said, “I was invited to perform ‘Mike Bully’– an anti-bullying track at the AIDS march in Atlanta in August 2012 but when I saw the passion everybody had for HIV and AIDS it made me realise that the purpose of being there was to save lives and I felt to an extent that I had found my calling and decided to write a track about it.”

“The ideal outcome/message of “LIVE” is to practice safe sex, share knowledge with your friends and family and take this virus seriously. I hope “LIVE” becomes an anthem for HIV and AIDS around the world.”

I definitely think the song is a good look. I feel like HIV/AIDS is still sometimes overlooked in entertainment. Hopefully the track will catch on. Watch the video below.

