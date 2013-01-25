Rohan Marley Defends Snoop Lion Against Bunny Wailer’s Criticism

Earlier in the week, Snoop Lion was threatened with a lawsuit by Bunny Wailer and the Rastafari Millennium Council. Wailer and the Council claim Snoop faked converting to Rastafarianism to make a film and sell more records. However, Bob Marley’s son Rohan Marley is defending Snoop saying his father would have loved Snoop and his conversion to Rastafarianism.

Bunny Wailer is one of the original members of Bob Marley and the Wailers and says he is angry about Snoop’s misappropriation of the Rasta culture because he has failed to meet “moral, contractual, and verbal commitments.” Wailer wants Snoop to stop using the name Lion and do what he said would, which is support the culture morally and monetarily. They say if he doesn’t they will sue him because “smoking weed and loving Bob Marley and reggae music is not what defines the Rastafari Indigenous Culture!”

Rohan Marley responded to the drama with a statement of his own. He believes bob Marley should have never been brought up in the conversation in the first place. “Our father’s name should not even be mentioned in this issue because like a true Rasta, he would have embraced Snoop’s reincarnation and welcomed the positivity.”

“Why condemn a man for his love of Rastafari and Bob Marley? We have been cool with Snoop before his transformation and he will continue to have our blessings and support,” Marley concluded.

