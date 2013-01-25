Tahiry On Joe Budden Relapse: “He Has An Addictive Personality” [VIDEO]

On the first episode of “Love & Hip-Hop NY” Joe Budden and his ex-girlfriend Tahiry got into a heated argument that lead to table-shaking and her storming off.

In this interview with VLADTV she talks about their five-year relationship and his relapsing into drug use.

“I don’t Joey was using when we were together, he might correct me if I’m wrong,” she explains.”But he got prescribed some medication for a finger and that started something.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!