Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Offered Kris Humphries Money For Divorce

Despite a report to the contrary, Kim Kardashian did not offer Kris Humphries $10 million to accept a divorce so she and Kanye West can have their baby without knowing the child won’t have an estranged step-daddy.

For the record, it was apparently Kris who demanded money initially, only Kim said, “Get a job, bruh.”

More from TMZ:

TMZ first reported … Kris demanded $7 MILLION to walk away from their marriage … but Kim told him to pound sand. Contrary to recent reports, Kim has never offered Kris a penny to settle the divorce case. We know … Kim’s position has always been that Kris actually MADE money by marrying her and therefore she doesn’t owe him anything. But now, our sources say, Kim feels Kris has needlessly dragged this on for so long and it cost her so much $$$ in legal fees and other expenses … she wants the NBA star to cover those costs. Sources tell us … Kim’s fees have ballooned to around $250,000 … and Kris has spent somewhere in the same neighborhood. And our sources say … Kim is more than happy to try the case before a judge, because she’s convinced she’ll win the divorce and he’ll walk away owing her.

