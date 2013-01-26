Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Joins TLC Reality Show

Josie Harris is the ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. – specifically the one he was convicted of beating in front of their children in 2010. Floyd would go on to pled guilty to a misdemeanor of domestic violence and serve two months in jail. Speaking with Yahoo!, Josie says she has forgiven Floyd and is ready to tell her story on the new TLC reality series, “Starter Wives.”

Why do a reality show now? You’ve been so guarded from talking before?

The timing. For a really long time, I was not comfortable with what type of vehicle I wanted to tell my story, and I think that TLC is such a great network, that they really know how to tell a story and get the woman’s voice across and in a very sophisticated way. It’s perfect timing and with the perfect station.

Did Floyd give you his blessing to do the show?

He didn’t necessarily say, ‘I’m so proud of you that you’re doing that show,’ because I don’t really think that he knows what it was about. Sometimes reality television shows don’t always show women in a good light, but what’s so great about TLC is that they are telling the story, the truth, you know, they’re getting to the heart of the women that are involved, so it’s a little bit different from the other reality television shows that kind of surface. And I think once he sees that, he’s going to feel really, really proud.

This does feel more like a documentary than just a run-of-the-mill reality show.

It is. He just has … passively been supportive. Floyd’s not a really outspoken person, he just kind of sits back and waits to see. But he is a very outspoken person if he thinks that I’m doing something negatively, and if I think that he thought that, he would have been very opposed to me doing it. He knows what type of person I am and where I’m coming from, and this is not the type of show where we’re bashing [our exes]. We love our exes … we’re just moving into our own.

You can read the interview in full over at Yahoo! Sports.

