President Obama and Usher Have Dance Off At Inauguration After Party

President Obama’s inauguration after-party apparently featured a dance off between Young Barry and Usher Raymond, presumably Michelle Obama twirking something to “Single Ladies,” and the entire room getting their life with old people’s favorite song, “Gangam Style.”

More via the Daily Mail:

The president and his wife Michelle threw a spectacular after-party at the White House last night after attending two glitzy events celebrating his inauguration. Hundreds of high-profile guests attended the exclusive bash which finally came to a close at 3 a.m. Celebrities shared photographs of the first lady, still wearing her glamorous red Jason Wu gown, dancing to Beyoncé’s hit Single Ladies, while her husband hugged and chatted with guests, his tie undone after a busy day. And late into the night, he relaxed even more, according to India Benet, the teenage daughter of singer Eric Benet, who performed at the event. ‘Getting down on the dancefloor with the COOLEST crowd of people ever!!!’ She wrote alongside a picture showing her grinning at the camera in the White House. ‘After this, the President and Usher had a dance off to Gangnam style!!’ She did not elaborate on who won the dance off.

